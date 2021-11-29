Kyle Walker Reveals Possible Return to Former Club After Career at Man City Ends

Manchester City star Kyle Walker has revealed that he is not looking to retire from football anytime soon, with the England international keen to return to one of his former clubs in the twilight of his playing career.

Walker, who signed from Tottenham for £50 million in 2017, is in line to make his 200th appearance for Manchester City against West Ham on Sunday.

The right-back has been one of Pep Guardiola's most successful signings during his tenure as City boss, having helped his side to three Premier League titles and a host of other domestic silverware since his arrival to the Etihad Stadium.

For all of his attacking process, Walker's physical attributes while defending have made him irreplaceable in the Manchester City squad, and though the England star is set to turn 32 in May, he is not considering hanging up his boots in the foreseeable future.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live this week, Walker said, "I will go until my legs do not want to go. Until they go, I will keep running."

Walker further admitted that he plans to return to boyhood club Sheffield United at some point during his career, with his existing deal at Manchester City running until 2024.

The full-back said, "I made it very clear I want to go back and play for Sheffield United. I started there, played there from when I was six or seven years old."

"If I am dropping down and it is becoming a burden obviously not, but as long as I am still enjoying it, I will keep doing it."

H"I love the banter with the lads. There is never one day I think I don't want to get out of the bed. As soon as that stops, I will stop."

