Kyle Walker reveals verdict on Man City defenders this season - plus reason behind not celebrating vs Sheffield United

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City secured all three points against Chris Wilder’s side at Bramall Lane on Saturday afternoon. It was Kyle Walker who scored the only goal of the match and led his side to a victory in his 100th appearance for the Blues.

Following the match, Walker spoke with the media and hailed Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte for excelling in their defensive duties. He gave special credit to Dias and went on to say that the latter has proved himself as a ‘quality signing’. Here’s what Kyle Walker had to say;

"They've done fantastic, especially Ruben. He's played a lot and has shown what a quality signing he is. Whoever steps in there, if it's John, Nathan [Ake], Eric [Garcia], Ruben [Dias] or Aymeric [Lapore] - they're all going to put in top performances!"

fbl-eng-pr-sheffield-utd-man-city
(Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kyle Walker refused to celebrate his goal against his boyhood club despite scoring what was a screamer from outside the penalty area. He praised the opponents for their game as well and said that he was 'lucky' to have scored a goal. 

"Sheffield United have done it for a number of seasons now; they're well drilled, everyone knows their position, it's a tough team to come and break down. Luckily I came up with the goal through the bodies, and we got the three points. My Mum and Dad live in Sheffield, so if I celebrated, I would have probably got a lot of stick."

"I'm enjoying my football, I've played in a bit of a different position this year," he said. "It suits me and the team better. I'm happy to be part of the team."

sheffield-united-v-manchester-city-premier-league (3)

Manchester City will now turn their focus back towards the Champions League, as they face Greek outfit Olympiakos on Tuesday night in the third game of Group C. Pep Guardiola's remain unbeaten with two wins from two, and this game could present an opportunity to provide Walker with a much needed break.

-----

