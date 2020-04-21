Kyle Walker seeks PR advice following social distancing breach

Kyle Walker has hired PR advisor Neil Ashton in the hope of improving his image, after the Manchester City full-back faced a disciplinary investigation for breaking UK social distancing guidelines by hosting a party with two escorts, according to the Mail.

Walker has faced scrutiny in the media since the Sun newspaper reported that two escorts joined him and a friend for a “sex-party” at his home earlier this month. The news, which came just hours after Walker was involved in a social media campaign urging people to stay home during the coronavirus lockdown, led to a reported £250,000 fine as well as leaving England manager Gareth Southgate “seething”.

At the time of the incident a Manchester City spokesperson said:

“Footballers are global role models and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS and other key workers in fighting the effects of COVID-19, in any way we can. Kyle’s actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts. We are disappointed to hear the allegations, note Kyle’s swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure.”

Since the incident, Kyle Walker is understood to have hired PR advisor Neil Ashton to try and improve his public image. Ashton, more formally known as a journalist who presented Sky Sports’ weekly discussion programme Sunday Supplement, announced in January of this year that he had left his role after setting up a sports media, brand and image consultancy firm. His clients have reportedly included Manchester United but his latest, according to the Mail, is Walker.

