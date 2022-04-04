Kyle Walker's Hilarious Response to Jack Grealish's Potential New Brand Deal in Champions League Training

Kyle Walker has been shouting 'Mr Gucci' at Jack Grealish in Champions League training, after reports of his major deal with the fashion brand.

Jack Grealish - as expected - is becoming one of the most marketable players at Manchester City.

The winger signed for the Blues for a British record £100 million and has slotted seamlessly into Pep Guardiola's star-studded squad - despite the statistics suggesting otherwise.

The manager has maintained that Grealish should be focussing on all the positives he is bringing to the team right now, and ignore the black and white statistics surrounding goals and assists.

IMAGO / Sportimage But even if his on-the-field performances are beginning to come into question, his off-the-field benefits are continuing to soar. He is not only a fan favourite at City, but the England international is also often seen front and centre of any promotional material - and that's attracted the attention of a major fashion brand.

IMAGO / Action Plus David Ornstein from the Athletic released a story this morning confirming Grealish is on the verge of agreeing to a major endorsement contract with Gucci.



This partnership would make the 26-year-old an official ambassador of the luxury Italian company, with the deal is set to be worth seven figures.

Following this news, word of the deal must have made its way around the Manchester City dressing room, with Simon Bajkowski from the Manchester Evening News revealing a hilarious revelation today.

He says right-back Kyle Walker was loudly calling Grealish "Mr Gucci", as City came out for training at the City Football Academy this afternoon.

As usual, the Blues' final training session before a Champions League fixture is open for the media to view, record, and report on. So Walker's comments were certainly made in jest to wind up Grealish - in good faith, of course.

Repeatedly named as one of the funniest in the dressing room, there is no surprise Walker was the one who took the first dig at his England teammate - who is already one of the faces of a major sporting brand, Nike.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube