Kyle Walkers Urges Man City Teammates to Stay Calm in Premier League Title Race Referencing Liverpool Experience Behind Reasoning

Kyle Walker has urged his Manchester City teammates to remain focused on the task in hand, despite the club being 11 points clear of second-placed Liverpool and 15 points ahead of Chelsea.

At the start of the ongoing season, the 2021/22 campaign was billed to be a four-horse race between Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

However, fast forward to the Premier League table at this present moment and Pep Guardiola’s side sit an impressive 11 points clear of second-placed Liverpool.

Manchester City have most recently gone on an incredible 12-game winning streak, and there are certainly no signs that their run of straight victories is set to come to an end anytime soon.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the club's upcoming top-flight fixture against Southampton on Saturday afternoon, Kyle Walker revealed his thoughts on the current state of the Premier League title race.

“It would be rude for me to sit here and say that it’s over. I don’t feel it’s over. I can’t say that it’s over”, the England international stated.

Walker continued, “I remember when we were chasing Liverpool down, and we had to go on an incredible run to go and pip Liverpool at the last game.”

The right-back gave the example of Manchester City’s last game in the 2018/19 title race to shed light on the unpredictable the Premier League.

“I remember going 1-0 down at Brighton and your throat goes a little bit and you're a little bit nervous, you're thinking it should be a routine three points and thank you we won the Premier League. We closed the gap down then, so it’s not impossible”, Walker concluded.

Kyle Walker’s modest assessment of the Premier League title race is indicative of his unwillingness to rest on his laurels - a sign of a player who knows exactly what it takes to win the league.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra