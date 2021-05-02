Kylian Mbappe did NOT train with PSG today - just two days before Man City clash

Paris Saint-Germain's star forward Kylian Mbappe did NOT train with the rest of the squad on Sunday - now just two days until the Ligue 1 side travel to Manchester to face Pep Guardiola's side in the Champions League semi-final second-leg.

The 22 year-old France international was absent from Mauricio Pochettino's matchday squad that dispatched of Lens in the league on Saturday due to a problem with his right calf.

But despite there being "optimism" from the part of the PSG boss that Mbappe could be fit in time to face Manchester City on Tuesday night, reports from France have confirmed that he did not train with the squad on Sunday.

French news outlet L'Equipe state that Kylian Mbappe did not take part in training on Sunday, on the eve of the squad's departure for Manchester on Monday morning.

L'Equipe do however clarify that it remains difficult to know if Mbappe's absence is merely a 'precaution' on the part of the Ligue 1 side's medical staff, or whether it is hiding 'something more worrying' ahead of the decisive clash on Tuesday night.

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to provide a more detailed update on the situation surrounding Mbappe, when he takes questions from the media on Monday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking to Canal+ in the aftermath of his team’s league game on Saturday afternoon, Pochettino said on the subject, "Will Mbappe be there? I'm optimistic. We think he will be there. We will see how it evolves tomorrow. We will decide before the match."

The France striker did suffer a problem ahead of the first-leg in Paris last week, but after a late fitness test and securing enough preparation prior to the game, he was able to fulfil the entire 90 minutes - albeit being relatively absent in the game itself.

Manchester City hold an advantage going into Tuesday's second-leg in Manchester, after two goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez overturned Marquinhos' opener to take a 2-1 lead back to England.

