Kylian Mbappe fitness latest ahead of Man City clash confirmed by French media

French newspaper L'Equipe have provided the latest on the fitness of Kylian Mbappe, ahead of the Champions League semi-final first-leg clash against Manchester City on Wednesday night.

After scoring a brace in Paris Saint-Germain's 3-1 victory over Metz on Saturday afternoon, the 22 year-old forward was substituted off in the 87th minute after a blow to his thigh.

Speaking after the game, manager Mauricio Pochettino addressed the problem with his star striker stating, "Mbappe got a hit on the thigh, we think it’s nothing serious."

Despite any concerns around the fitness of the France international, French newspaper L'Equipe are reporting that Kylian Mbappé will be available to face off against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Wednesday night at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe appears to have already begun his preparations for the clash against the Premier League leaders next week, uploading a story to his Instagram page showing himself undergoing some form of recovery process.

As for Manchester City, they have received similar fitness boosts in the run-up to Wednesday night's game, with the return of star duo Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero - both of whom have joined the rest of the squad in travelling to London this weekend.

City take on Tottenham in the final of the Carabao Cup, and while they will be hoping to come out unscathed in a fitness sense ahead of the Champions League clash in midweek, they will also be looking to secure a fourth consecutive League Cup prize.

