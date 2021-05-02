Kylian Mbappe fitness latest as player part of PSG travelling squad to face Manchester City

Kylian Mbappe will be part of the PSG travelling squad to face Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final second-leg on Tuesday night, according to the latest emerging information from France.

It had been revealed earlier on Sunday evening by French news outlet L'Equipe that Kylian Mbappe did not take part in training on Sunday, while it was also clarified that it remained difficult to know if his absence was merely a 'precaution', or whether it is hiding 'something more worrying' ahead of the decisive clash on Tuesday night.

However, it appears to have been the latter, as the player is set to travel to England with the rest of the team as expected on Monday morning.

Despite not partaking in group training on Sunday, according to the information of Le Parisien, Kylian Mbappé instead took part in an individual session on the pitch today, where he was able to test his footing - indicating a 'positive trend' regarding his participation against Manchester City.

Additionally, Le Parisien revealed that Kylian Mbappé will now train with his PSG teammates as normal on Monday afternoon at the Etihad Stadium, during the open training session in front of the media

RMC Sport have also firmly stated that Kylian Mbappé will be named in the group traveling to Manchester tomorrow morning.

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to face the media tomorrow afternoon, accompanied by Marco Verratti, and fans and coaches alike should gain a further understanding as to what the fitness situation is in regards to Kylian Mbappe.

Manchester City hold an advantage going into Tuesday's second-leg in Manchester, after two goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez overturned Marquinhos' opener to take a 2-1 lead back to England.

