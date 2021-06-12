Kylian Mbappe Heaps Praise on Man City Star Labelling Player as a 'Tank' - Arsenal Star Also Identified

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has identified Manchester City defender Kyle Walker as one of his key challengers when it comes to pace on the pitch, reports France Football as relayed by GFFN.

The France international could come face to face with Walker for the second time this year in the European Championships, should England end up facing France in the knock-out stages of the tournament.

Kyle Walker did an excellent job in the Champions League semi-finals late last season, with the England international minimising the threat of Kylian Mbappe, with his pace a key factor in his success.

Speaking to France Football, Kylian Mbappe, who is known by the wider football community for his blistering speed, was discussing which fellow professionals impressed him with their pace.

“Recently, I was speaking with my father about a player who impressed me from the stands – because I was not playing – because of his speed qualities, that is (Jérémy) Doku, at Rennes. In five years as a professional, I have never seen someone from a standing start demonstrate so much power," Mbappe said.

The striker continued: "In terms of an incredibly quick player, I would also put Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Neymar too, certainly before his injuries. He could change direction with crazy ease. There are also players less explosive from a standing start like Kyle Walker at Manchester City. He is like a tank once he hits his speed once he gets into it.”

Evidently, Kyle Walker left an impression on Kylian Mbappe after the two faced each other earlier in the year.

While Walker's consistency has sometimes been called into question, there is no doubting his physicality and athleticism have few rivals in the game.

The right back's current contract with Manchester City has another three years remaining, and having faced increased competition from Joao Cancelo last season, Walker will be hoping he can remain Pep Guardiola's first choice until then.

