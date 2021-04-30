Kylian Mbappe injury doubt ahead of Champions League semi-final second-leg against Man City

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe is now in doubt to be fit for the Champions League semi-final second-leg against Manchester City next week, after suffering a problem in his right calf, as confirmed by manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Earlier on Friday, French news outlet L'Equipe stated that the France international had been ruled out of the weekend's Ligue 1 clash with Lens in Paris with a problem in his calf, and this was later confirmed by Pochettino during a press conference.

The Argentine coach said ahead of his side's game, "He [Kylian Mbappe] has discomfort in the right calf. We hope it does not matter and that he will be back with us soon."

The 22 year-old now faces a race to be fit in time to take on Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final second-leg, and the Parisian outfit will be praying that he makes it back in time.

The Ligue 1 leaders are currently behind in the tie, falling to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night, and will be needing all their key hitters in attack firing if they are to turn the game around and progress to a second consecutive Champions League final.

For Manchester City, they are without any key injury problems ahead of the weekend's fixture, as they gear up to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

A win for Pep Guardiola's side and defeat for Manchester United against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon will crown Manchester City as Premier League Champions for the third time in four seasons.

