Kylian Mbappe limps off with suspected thigh injury ahead of Man City clash

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe limped off the field for his side in Ligue 1 action on Saturday afternoon, with a suspected thigh injury.

The 22 year-old scored a brace in PSG's 3-1 victory over Metz, with Mauricio Pochettino's side pulling clear at the top of the table by just two points - despite playing a game more than the likes of Lille and Monaco who are following in close pursuit.

However, there is some concern over the fitness of Kylian Mbappe, who was substituted off in the 87th minute after a blow to his thigh.

PSG are due to face off against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the semi-final first-leg of the Champions League on Wednesday night, and will be seeking to have their full compliment of attacking players to secure an advantage going into the second-leg at the Etihad just a week later.

Speaking after the game on Saturday afternoon, Mauricio Pochettino addressed the problem with his star striker stating, "Mbappe got a hit on the thigh, we think it’s nothing serious."

As for Manchester City, they will be looking to come out unscathed in their fixture this weekend, as they gear up to face Ryan Mason's Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne have both returned to full first-team training, but may be rested for the weekend's clash despite it being a showpiece final with it also being the first opportunity to win silverware this campaign.

