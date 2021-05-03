Kylian Mbappe 'uncertain' to start for PSG against Man City - 'optimism no longer true' around the player

Kylian Mbappe is now 'uncertain' to start for Paris Saint-Germain against Manchester City on Tuesday night, despite earlier optimism from within the Ligue 1 club and shown publicly through manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Kylian Mbappe is now 'uncertain' to start for Paris Saint-Germain against Manchester City on Tuesday night, despite earlier optimism from within the Ligue 1 club and shown publicly through manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The past few days have highlighted varying reports in regards to the fitness of the 22 year-old France international, and despite the player travelling with the rest of his squad to Manchester on Monday morning, there may still be a twist in the tale regarding Mbappe ahead of kick-off.

It must be noted that PSG are still to partake in an open training session at the Etihad Stadium on Monday night, and the full extent or nature of Mbappe's issues should come to light during that session.

READ MORE: Ruben Dias' inspiring half-time call to Man City teammates vs PSG

READ MORE: Champions League triumph would not be greatest Man City moment

However, according to the latest information from RMC Sport on Monday, Kylian Mbappé has only 'cycled', and taken on board light work on grass, but never at high intensity - and as a result, the 'optimism' around the player's fitness is 'no longer so true internally'.

The report continues by stating that over the past few hours, caution has remained regarding Mbappe, and Monday evening's session at the Etihad Stadium promises to be 'decisive'.

During the aforementioned session, it is understood that Kylian Mbappé will test himself during high intensity sprinting to see if he will be able to start on Tuesday night - but at present, RMC Sport say the striker is 'uncertain' to start from the off against Pep Guardiola's squad.

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe fitness latest ahead of Man City clash

READ MORE: Ousmane Dembele has labelled one Man City forward as 'incredible'

Manchester City hold the cards in this tie thanks to their 2-1 away win at the Parc des Princes last Wednesday night, and PSG desperately need their French sensation Kylian Mbappe to be on the pitch to give them any chance of progressing through to the Champions League Final.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra