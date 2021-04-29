La Liga club determined to secure Man City midfielder - player vocal in Etihad Stadium dream

Reports out of Spain on Thursday afternoon have suggested that La Liga side Granada will do everything in their power to keep hold of Manchester City loanee midfielder Yangel Herrera this summer.

The midfield man joined the Andalusian side in 2019, and has impressed his new club considerably.

Spanish outlet Sport have labelled the 23-year-old’s time at the Spanish club as being ‘spectacular’. This season, he has chipped in with eight goals and two assists in 43 matches across all competitions.

While it may have become apparent to some that Herrera will likely not break into the Manchester City first-team, Sport Witness suggest that Granada will not be able to afford the agreed upon €20 million fee to secure the services of the Venezuelan permanently.

Despite that, the reports suggest that Granada will try to retain Herrera ‘by all means’ and will ‘seek some formula’ to convince both the player and the Etihad hierarchy for a transfer in the summer window.

Recently, the midfielder vocalised his ambition to make his mark at Manchester City, however, with the catalogue of midfield talent already at Pep Guardiola’s disposal, and the reports of Manchester City signing a midfielder this summer, that goal seems unlikely at this time.

