La Liga Club 'Open Talks' With Representatives of Man City Forward

According to the information of Sky Sports this week, Barcelona have now held initial talks with the representatives of Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, over a move to the Nou Camp this summer.

Manchester City announced earlier this year that they would not be renewing the contract of their star striker, setting off a chain reaction of clubs interested in the Argentine.

The 32-year-old will depart the Premier League club as it’s record goalscorer, with 258 goals in 387 appearances across all competitions - and still counting.

Perhaps at the top of the pile to sign Sergio Aguero is Spanish giants Barcelona, who will look to unite former Argentina teammates, and good friends, Aguero and Lionel Messi in Catalonia.

As Sergio Aguero’s contract is set to expire at the end of the current season, the Spanish club will be able to sign the striker for free - which will certainly serve as a massive boost for the club who are reportedly in a dire financial situation.

If the forward were to complete his move to the Nou Camp, it would be a return to Spanish football for him, after spending five seasons with Atletico Madrid prior to his move to England in 2011 - scoring 74 goals in that time.

While Sergio Aguero has been linked with a variety of different moves keeping him in English football, insiders believe that was always an unlikely event. As it stands now, the likeliest of destinations for the Manchester City legend appears to be with Lionel Messi and Barcelona.

