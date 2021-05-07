Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

La Liga Club 'Open Talks' With Representatives of Man City Forward

According to the information of Sky Sports this week, Barcelona have now held initial talks with the representatives of Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, over a move to the Nou Camp this summer.
Author:
Publish date:

According to the information of Sky Sports this week, Barcelona have now held initial talks with the representatives of Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, over a move to the Nou Camp this summer.

Manchester City announced earlier this year that they would not be renewing the contract of their star striker, setting off a chain reaction of clubs interested in the Argentine.

The 32-year-old will depart the Premier League club as it’s record goalscorer, with 258 goals in 387 appearances across all competitions - and still counting.

READ MORE: Man City open to fresh talks over new contract for Riyad Mahrez

READ MORE: The key decision of one man behind the signing of Ruben Dias

Perhaps at the top of the pile to sign Sergio Aguero is Spanish giants Barcelona, who will look to unite former Argentina teammates, and good friends, Aguero and Lionel Messi in Catalonia.

As Sergio Aguero’s contract is set to expire at the end of the current season, the Spanish club will be able to sign the striker for free - which will certainly serve as a massive boost for the club who are reportedly in a dire financial situation. 

If the forward were to complete his move to the Nou Camp, it would be a return to Spanish football for him, after spending five seasons with Atletico Madrid prior to his move to England in 2011 - scoring 74 goals in that time.

READ MORE: Man City target big money move for Declan Rice

READ MORE: Leaked 2021/2022 Manchester City away kit

While Sergio Aguero has been linked with a variety of different moves keeping him in English football, insiders believe that was always an unlikely event. As it stands now, the likeliest of destinations for the Manchester City legend appears to be with Lionel Messi and Barcelona.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_33183519
News

La Liga Club 'Open Talks' With Representatives of Man City Forward

sipa_32733981
News

Man City Make Stance Clear on UEFA Champions League Final Venue Against Chelsea

1002349718
Transfer Rumours

Jose Mourinho Interested In Man City Defender - Reports Claim Player Being Open To 'Considering Options' Ahead of Next Season

sipa_33128314
News

Phil Foden On The Verge Of Six-Figure Weekly Wage In Major Man City Development

sipa_33102508
Transfer Rumours

"I can't just go back and train now..." - Man City defender opens up on possibility of another season away from the Etihad

1001863734
Transfer Rumours

Man City Eye Premier League Duo In £150M Raid - Pep Guardiola Willing To Offload Current Winger To Fund Deal

sipa_29173330
News

Man City Considering Major Change to Club Board Meetings Following Super League Farce

28359199
News

Man City Looking To Devise Plan For Fans During Champions League Final and Premier League Finale