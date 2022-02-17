Skip to main content

La Liga Comment on Manchester City and Reported Legal Issues with Javier Tebas

La Liga have commented on reported legal issues between Javier Tebas and Manchester City in a recent bumper report with the Athletic.

Javier Tebas and Manchester City have not seen eye-to-eye in recent years.

The back and forth spat began when Manchester City's two-year Champions League ban - imposed by UEFA - was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for sport in mid-2020. 

Speaking to reporters in the wake of the decision, Tebas said, “We have to reassess whether the CAS is the appropriate body to which to appeal institutional decisions in football.”

Just months before that, Tebas was heavily critical of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, urging bodies to clamp down on what he described as 'financial doping'.

In response, Pep Guardiola hit back at Tebas while speaking to Esport in the summer.

"There's better management there [in the Premier League]. Let Mr [Javier] Tebas learn about it, from what they do there [in Spain]. Maybe their products can sell better," the Catalan boss said.

Even Manchester City chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak had his say on Tebas' comments. 

"You know, the history, you have to look back at the history of La Liga, a league dominated by two clubs and Mr. Tebas should look back at the history of that league and how distortion that has happened throughout the ages," is just a short snippet of the full breakdown from Mubarak.

Now, despite all the tension between the two parties, a bumper report from Athletic has said Manchester City have never taken legal action against their chairman, Javier Tebas - with the information confirmed by La Liga.

It seems it is just words that will be exchanged between the two parties and not paperwork. 

