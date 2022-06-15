La Liga File Financial FairPlay Complaint Against Manchester City

After Manchester City signed Erling Haaland for a big-money package and Kylian Mbappe stayed at PSG signing an expensive new contract La Liga have, in an official statement, filed a complaint against the two clubs.

Mbappe was very close to joining Real Madrid with the Frenchman even supposedly giving Florentino Perez his word and Haaland was heavily linked with the two Spanish giants before he joined Manchester City so the La Liga president Javier Tebas has stepped up his attack on the two clubs.

La Liga president Javier Tebas IMAGO / Marca

Tebas has been known for referencing PSG and Manchester City as 'state clubs' in the past.

In the statement condemning the clubs La Liga said: "La Liga understands that the irregular financing of these clubs is carried out, either through direct money injections or through sponsorship and other contracts that do not correspond to market conditions or make economic sense.

"La Liga considers that these practices alter the ecosystem and the sustainability of football, harm all European clubs and leagues, and only serve to artificially inflate the market, with money not generated in football itself."

Past Real Madrid target Erling Haaland IMAGO / ULMER Pressebildagentur

The complaint against Manchester City was made in April and the one against PSG was made last week with Tebas unwilling to let the matter slide.

It was also said in the statement that: "La Liga has proceeded to hire law firms in France and Switzerland, including the French law firm of Lawyer Juan Branco, with the aim of taking administrative and judicial actions as soon as possible before the competent French bodies and before the European Union."

Read More Manchester City Coverage