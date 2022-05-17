La Liga Giants Working on Manchester City Pre-Season Friendly in the United States

Barcelona could face Manchester City in a pre-season friendly ahead of the 2022/23 campaign in Miami, according to a new report from Spain.

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola can clinch a historic fourth Premier League title in five seasons with a win against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

The Blues have already secured the signings of Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland and River Plate's Julian Alvarez ahead of the new season to go on and compete on all fronts again next term.

The Premier League champions announced in April they will meet Mexican side Club América in the first of two pre-season friendlies whilst on tour in the United States at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on July 20.

It was subsequently confirmed City will face off against Bayern Munich on July 23 at the Lambeau Field in Wisconsin - home to the Green Bay Packers with a capacity of 81,441 - to round off their United States tour. IMAGO / NurPhoto City's visit to the United States is set to come after Pep Guardiola's side were deprived of heading abroad for pre-season in the last two years owing to COVID-19 travel restrictions as well as health and safety concerns. IMAGO / Action Plus According to a new report by Spanish newspaper SPORT, Barcelona are working on setting up a pre-season friendly match against Manchester City when they tour the United States east coast themselves in late July.

The Spanish giants are likely to meet La Liga rivals Real Madrid in an El Clasico friendly in Las Vegas before hopefully going toe to toe with the English champions after completing their tour of Australia, where they fly next week following the final game of the league season.

Manchester City failed to virtually wrap up the league title ahead of Liverpool's trip to Southampton in midweek as Jarrod Bowen's first-half brace for West Ham held the Blues to a draw at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Following their 5-1 rout of Wolves last week, the Blues had the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table to six points at the weekend as Liverpool played out their FA Cup final tie with Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.

However, City will need all three points in their final game of the season against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium to retain the league title should Liverpool avoid defeat at St. Mary's on Tuesday evening.

