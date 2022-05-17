Skip to main content

La Liga Giants Working on Manchester City Pre-Season Friendly in the United States

Barcelona could face Manchester City in a pre-season friendly ahead of the 2022/23 campaign in Miami, according to a new report from Spain.

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola can clinch a historic fourth Premier League title in five seasons with a win against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

The Blues have already secured the signings of Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland and River Plate's Julian Alvarez ahead of the new season to go on and compete on all fronts again next term.

The Premier League champions announced in April they will meet Mexican side Club América in the first of two pre-season friendlies whilst on tour in the United States at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on July 20.

imago1012025815h

It was subsequently confirmed City will face off against Bayern Munich on July 23 at the Lambeau Field in Wisconsin - home to the Green Bay Packers with a capacity of 81,441 - to round off their United States tour.

KDB vs WHU Away

City's visit to the United States is set to come after Pep Guardiola's side were deprived of heading abroad for pre-season in the last two years owing to COVID-19 travel restrictions as well as health and safety concerns.

imago1012034212h

According to a new report by Spanish newspaper SPORT, Barcelona are working on setting up a pre-season friendly match against Manchester City when they tour the United States east coast themselves in late July.

The Spanish giants are likely to meet La Liga rivals Real Madrid in an El Clasico friendly in Las Vegas before hopefully going toe to toe with the English champions after completing their tour of Australia, where they fly next week following the final game of the league season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Manchester City failed to virtually wrap up the league title ahead of Liverpool's trip to Southampton in midweek as Jarrod Bowen's first-half brace for West Ham held the Blues to a draw at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Following their 5-1 rout of Wolves last week, the Blues had the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the table to six points at the weekend as Liverpool played out their FA Cup final tie with Chelsea at Wembley on Saturday.

However, City will need all three points in their final game of the season against Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium to retain the league title should Liverpool avoid defeat at St. Mary's on Tuesday evening.

 Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1012074168h
News

How Mario Balotelli Lost Sergio Aguero's Iconic Matchworn 93:20 Shirt in Left-Behind Kit Bag

By Freddie Pye2 hours ago
imago1011945118h
News

Sources Provides Update on Ilkay Gundogan's Situation Amid Rumours of Manchester Cty Exit

By Harry Siddall3 hours ago
Kit 1
News

Puma Leak Manchester City 2022/23 Home Shirt Ahead of Official Launch

By Vayam Lahoti4 hours ago
imago1011986279h
News

Puma and Adidas Enter £50 Million Bidding War to Sign Incoming Manchester City Striker Erling Haaland

By Srinivas Sadhanand5 hours ago
imago1012048307h
Transfer Rumours

From Italy: AC Milan and Juventus Enter Race to Sign Manchester City Star

By Srinivas Sadhanand6 hours ago
KDB Grealish Brentford
News

"A Big Day for the Club" - Manchester City Star 'CANNOT Wait' for Title Decider Against Aston Villa

By Vayam Lahoti7 hours ago
Grealish vs WHU Away 1
News

Jack Grealish Reveals Pep Guardiola Half-Time Message to Manchester City Squad in West Ham Draw

By Vayam Lahoti15 hours ago
Gundogan Cover Third Kit
Transfer Rumours

Ilkay Gundogan Boards Flight as Manchester City Tell Midfielder He Is Free to Find a New Club This Summer

By Vayam Lahoti19 hours ago