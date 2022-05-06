"Lack of Character?" - Pep Guardiola Provides Verdict on Mentality Within Manchester City Dressing Room Despite Champions League Heartbreak

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola rubbished claims suggesting his side lack character after going out in the Champions League against Real Madrid this week, ahead of a Premier League tie with Newcastle on Sunday.

The Premier League champions suffered a disappointing exit to their Champions League campaign with a 3-1 (6-5 aggregate) loss to Real Madrid in the semi-final despite having claimed a first-leg win at the Etihad Stadium last week.

A late brace from substitute Rodrygo and a penalty from Karim Benzema in extra time completed the turnaround for the 13-time winners of the Champions League, as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City crumbled at the brink of reaching the final for the second year running.

Speaking ahead of a league tie with Newcastle on Sunday, the Catalan was asked if his side are suffering mentally following a crushing defeat in Madrid and whether there is a mental block amongst the group in the Champions League owing to their recurring setbacks on the big stage in recent seasons.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images "There is no time for mental, they scored 45 seconds later (after Rodrygo's goal to make it 1-1 on the night). There's no time to settle down," the 51-year-old said in his press conference on Friday afternoon. "That's why all the analysis, how do you control that? The emotion of the players, tell me how they feel that in that moment. We don't think they want to lose, they want to accept the crowd, score the second one. IMAGO / Sportimage "It's football. It happens. We have to accept it, we tell them they have to score goals all the time. Now people say lack of character. Lack of character? "What happens if Jack Grealish scores the two goals (against Madrid)? Where is the character in Atletico when Ederson saves from (Angel) Correa. That's character but if he scores it's no character. IMAGO / NurPhoto "When (Thibaut Courtois) saves with his feet and goes to the corner, that is no character? Same for ex-football players. Margins are this, we have to handle it, maybe we have more time after the kick off, know exactly when to go long ball from Eddy (Ederson).

"You play with emotions, you have to control emotions. In that moment, emotions favour Real Madrid. Here (in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium), when it was 3-1 in that moment we were hot, Madrid were down, I was there.

"One minute later, throw-in, 3-2 (to Real Madrid). You have momentum, football in this competition is momentum. The players in the PL know they have another game. This competition (Champions League), there is no time.

"It happened immediately. Madrid deserve because you're in the final, if we scored more and defended properly like the first goal from Rodrygo, we deserve it.

"I never complain (about) the things, always we can do better. Next season, if we are here and together that is what we have to do. Live it, maybe it will help us."

