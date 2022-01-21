Skip to main content

Lack of Commitment from Star Forward to New Contract 'Not Appreciated' by Manchester City

A report by the Athletic has revealed how Raheem Sterling's agent situation affected his contract negotiations with Manchester City early on in 2021.

Raheem Sterling’s future at Manchester City has been at the height of its uncertainty in recent times, with his current contract set to expire in June 2023.

A report by the Athletic revealed that the England international continues to be in two minds about committing his future to the club, despite an upturn in his form over the past month and a half.

In addition to this, it has also been speculated that the in-form winger would have been ‘open’ to a loan switch to Barcelona earlier in the season.

While a lack of game time in the previous campaign could possibly have been a factor behind why Sterling’s future was up in the air, the reasons behind his speculated exit have remained a mystery.

As per a new report by the Athletic’s Sam Lee, it is claimed that when the Premier League champions ‘approached’ Raheem Sterling about signing a new contract in March of 2021, the England international was ‘not ready’ to put pen to paper.

It is highlighted that then was a time when Raheem Sterling had only recently 'split' with long-time agent Aidy Ward and as a result, required time to get his ‘personal and business affairs in order’ before considering the prospect of signing a new deal.

The report states that a source close to the player believes that him holding off the commitment at the time was not appreciated by City and is said to be a reason why he was ‘suddenly’ left out of Pep Guardiola’s plans.

However, the source has also admitted that Sterling and Guardiola had a ‘disagreement’ between them, which was just as likely to have been a ‘problem’ that played a part in his lack of playing time.

With Raheem Sterling looking back to his unplayable best, the hope amongst a major chunk of the Manchester City faithful would be that all bad blood has been left behind as their legendary number seven signs a new contract.

