Large Sum of Money Man City Potentially Owe to Players and Other Clubs Revealed in Annual Report

The publication of Manchester City's annual report has revealed that the club could end up paying out over £200 million in additional transfer fees, signing on fees and loyalty bonuses dependent on achievements.

It was revealed that Manchester City had recorded revenue of £569.5 million during the 2020/21 season, with the club returning profit after making a £126 million loss in the previous year due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

City, who won both the Premier League and Carabao Cup last season, also reached their first ever Champions League Final, after an impressive run which saw them beat Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals and PSG in the semi-finals.

Pep Guardiola's side went on to suffer an agonising 1-0 loss to Chelsea in the Final, but had an incredibly successful campaign, as they also bid farewell to their all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero.

This season, despite being knocked out of the Carabao Cup for the first time in five years after a penalty shoot-out loss to West Ham, the Blues find themselves in a commanding position to successfully defend their Premier League crown.

Success in any of the three remaining competitions will likely lead to substantial bonus payments, and the annual report published by the club has revealed that Manchester City could potentially pay up to £227.9 million on additional transfer fees, signing on fees and loyalty bonuses.

Entitled transfer fees, the report said, "Additional transfer fees, signing on fees and loyalty bonuses of £227,983,568 that will become payable upon the achievement of certain conditions contained within player and transfer contracts."

The mouthwatering figure is likely to include player bonuses for both team and individual accolades, as well add-ons included in transfer deals.

