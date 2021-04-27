"Last season was the biggest disappointment of my career!"- Riyad Mahrez reflects on previous Champions League exits

Riyad Mahrez has admitted not beating Lyon in last seasons Champions League quarter-final was the "biggest disappointment of his career".

Riyad Mahrez has admitted not beating Lyon in last seasons Champions League quarter-final was the "biggest disappointment of his career".

The winger was speaking to the press ahead of Manchester City's Champions League semi-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

The Algerian international was asked about previous disappointments in the competition, to which he said:

"The problem is when we lost, we went straight on holiday, you just have to think about next season and refocus. The seasons before we had to stay focussed to win the league. Last season was the biggest disappointment of my career."

"It helped us a lot this season because we were so, so determined to go through. Obviously the last seasons as well but this year we had those experiences and we were much better."

READ MORE: Man City star asked Guardiola if he really wanted him

READ MORE: Leaked Man City 2021/2022 kit details

Wednesday's first-leg against Paris Saint-Germain is at the Parc Des Princes, and is closely followed by next weeks second-leg at the Etihad Stadium. The Blues will be hoping to score that vital away goal which would put them in the driving seat in the tie.

The Algerian has been in electric form recently, most notably providing a man of the match performance in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday afternoon, and the 30 year-old forward says he owes a lot of that to Pep Guardiola:

"He's done a lot fo things for the football. He deserves to be praised, we know how important he is for us. It's normal, he tries to help us a lot for the games, tactically he helps us a lot."

"Tries to give us all the good advice for the games, about the opponent. When we arrive at the games we are ready."

More updates on mcfcxtra.com

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra