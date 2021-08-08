"Late, Late, and Late..." - Pep Guardiola Blames FIFA and UEFA For Potential Slow Start To Season

Pep Guardiola has warned that Manchester City may have a slow start to the season, as he said footballing organisations do not "allow the players to have rest."

Speaking after the Blues suffered their second consecutive loss at Wembley Stadium, after a late Kelechi Iheanacho penalty won Leicester City the FA Community Shield, the Manchester City manager appeared annoyed at the lack of rest his players have had coming into the new campaign.

Manchester City will begin their Premier League title defence away at Tottenham next Sunday, before facing a challenging run of away games against the likes of Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool during the opening weeks of the season.

Pep Guardiola was without some of the Brazilian and English members of his squad for their Community Shield loss on Saturday afternoon, with a number of other first-team players also absent.

READ MORE: What Jack Grealish's shirt number could mean for future transfers?

READ MORE: Grealish reveals admiration for Kevin de Bruyne in new interview

Ahead of the start of the new season next weekend, Pep Guardiola has warned that his side will "arrive like it happened last season" in his post-match press conference at Wembley.

Despite having gone on to win the title and reach the Champions League final, Manchester City made their worst start to a league campaign in over a decade last year, accumulating just twelve points from their opening eight matches.

With Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden out injured, and Kyle Walker, John Stones, Raheem Sterling, Ederson, Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte all yet to return to pre-season training, the Catalan has suggested that Manchester City may once again have a slow start to their season.

"We'll arrive like it happened last season, late late and late because Uefa and Fifa do not allow the players to have rest," said Guardiola, as he once again discussed the lack of recovery time members of his squad have had between competing in international tournaments and returning to club competition.

READ MORE: John Stones closes in on bumper new Man City contract

READ MORE: Aston Villa's huge offer to Grealish which had no effect revealed

The Manchester City manager went on to reveal that "tomorrow and after 7 or 8 players arrive. Rodri trained twice, Laporte isolated. That's why I guess we will try to get results despite not being at our best."

The Blues will face Spurs next Sunday in London, before home matches against Norwich and Arsenal between now and the end of August.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra