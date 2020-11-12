SI.com
Latest Man City stance on Sergio Aguero contract situation revealed

Nathan Allen

Manchester City star striker Sergio Aguero is coming towards the end of his current deal at the Etihad Stadium, and there are growing concerns amongst the fanbase as well as questions being raised as to whether the Argentine will choose to extend.

According to exclusive reports from TalkSPORT on Wednesday afternoon, it is stated that Agüero is yet to put pen to paper on a contract extension at the club. The Argentine will be 33 when his current deal expires at the end of the current season, assuming that there are no further delays to the campaign.

However, Manchester City are reported to be "fairly relaxed" about the situation. It has previously been widely reported that figures at the top of the club's hierarchy believe that the player should be able to pick the date and manner of his departure as a sign of their respect for him. 

west-ham-united-v-manchester-city-premier-league (9)

They've previously taken the same approach to other long-serving stars leaving the Etihad, namely David Silva and Vincent Kompany. While it's expected that the current season will likely be Agüero's last in Manchester, the possibility of him staying for another year has not been ruled out. 

Since signing from Atletico Madrid in 2011, Agüero has gone on to become Manchester City's top scorer and - in the eyes of many fans - their best modern player. He's netted 255 times in just 372 appearances for the club, and has scored more Premier League hat-tricks than anyone else, averaging one every 22 matches.

-----

