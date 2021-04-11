NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Latest on Jadon Sancho and his return to on-field training for Borussia Dortmund - Man City clash to 'come too soon' for winger

Jadon Sancho has provided Borussia Dortmund with a major boost this weekend, as the England international returned to on-field training for his club after a lengthy lay-off through injury, as confirmed by the club on social media on Sunday.
The 20 year-old winger has missed the past few weeks through a muscle injury, which forced the talented forward to turn to recovery in Dubai before returning to Germany in the last few days to finalise his recovery process.

As confirmed by the club on social media on Sunday, the former Manchester City academy star has started work back on the field. However, the word from Ruhr Nachrichten as relayed by BVB Buzz, is that Wednesday's UEFA Champions League quarter-final second-leg tie against Manchester City will 'come too soon for him'.

Sancho missed the first-leg at the Etihad Stadium last week - a game in which Borussia Dortmund failed to gain an advantage in the tie, and ultimately fell to a 2-1 defeat courtesy of a late winner from Manchester City's Phil Foden.

There were also additional concerns for Edin Terzic's side in the run-up to Wednesday night's Champions League clash, with Marcos Reus, Mats Hummels, and Jude Bellingham all sustaining fitness issues over the weekend.

However, according to Ruhr Nachrichten, the 'hopes are high' that all three players will be available for the second-leg against Pep Guardiola's squad.

The winner of the clash will face the winner of Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final - a clash that would have the whole of the football world drooling with the quality of players potentially on show.

