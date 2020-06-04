Latest update from 'CAS sources' in Man City's appeal against Champions League ban

Manchester City 'may have to wait for two months' before learning whether their appeal to the CAS in regards to the Champions League ban has been successful, report the Daily Mirror.

City's case against UEFA's two-year ban is set to be heard at the CAS via video conference from 8 June. It is expected to last for at least three days.

However, the Mirror's report says that 'CAS sources say a final decision on City's Champions League fate could take up to two months to be delivered'.

The delay will not be welcomed in Manchester, with CEO Ferran Soriano having already made clear his wish that the club's fate is decided as soon as possible.

Nevertheless, the Mirror add that both UEFA and Manchester City are determined to ensure the case is resolved prior to the draw for next season's Champions League group stage, in order to prevent complications.

