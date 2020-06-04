City Xtra
Latest update from 'CAS sources' in Man City's appeal against Champions League ban

markgough96

Manchester City 'may have to wait for two months' before learning whether their appeal to the CAS in regards to the Champions League ban has been successful, report the Daily Mirror.

City's case against UEFA's two-year ban is set to be heard at the CAS via video conference from 8 June. It is expected to last for at least three days. 

real-madrid-v-manchester-city-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-first-leg (8)

However, the Mirror's report says that 'CAS sources say a final decision on City's Champions League fate could take up to two months to be delivered'. 

The delay will not be welcomed in Manchester, with CEO Ferran Soriano having already made clear his wish that the club's fate is decided as soon as possible. 

Nevertheless, the Mirror add that both UEFA and Manchester City are determined to ensure the case is resolved prior to the draw for next season's Champions League group stage, in order to prevent complications. 

LEAKED: New photos of 2020/21 Man City home shirt revealed

New photos have come to light regarding the 2020/21 edition of the Manchester City home shirt, courtesy of Esphavane.

Freddie Pye

by

Only blue

Man City's plan to sign €100m defender abandoned due to Covid-19 pandemic

Manchester City's plan to spend €100m to sign Ruben Dias from Benfica has been abandoned, report Record.

markgough96

Breaking: Man City vs Liverpool fixture details confirmed - provisional fixture list confirmed

Manchester City's rearranged Premier League clash with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium has been confirmed to take place in July, according to the Mail.

Freddie Pye

Man City set to sign Portuguese goalkeeper - already made 'several observations'

Manchester City are set to sign Sporting Lisbon U16 goalkeeper Diogo Pinto, when the teenager turns 16 on June 18th, according to Record.

Freddie Pye

'He's definitely the best player in the Premier League' - Aston Villa's Jack Grealish lavishes praise on Man City star

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has expressed his admiration for Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne to Sky Sports, labelling him the best player in the league.

markgough96

"When I've played, I've been performing so the confidence is here." - Riyad Mahrez on earning his spot in the side

Riyad Mahrez has spoken about his struggles when he first arrived at Manchester City and how he has regained his confidence.

Matt Astbury

"This has to be a joke!" - Some Man City fans react to leaked shorts to accompany new home shirt

The shorts that are to accompany next seasons home shirt have been leaked by Footy Headlines - and once again, they're hugely unpopular amongst the Manchester City fans.

harryasiddall

Man City appear to have successfully resisted Real Madrid's interest in key forward

The chances of Real Madrid signing City winger Raheem Sterling looks increasingly unlikely, report Sport as relayed via SportsWitness.

markgough96

Man City to end five-year partnership with club - loans still being explored for next season

Manchester City are set to bring an end to the five-year partnership with Dutch club NAC Breda at the end of next season, and have no intention of extending the deal, according to BN DeStem.

Freddie Pye

Barcelona midfielder 'would only leave for Pep Guardiola' - interest from club confirmed

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto 'will only leave for Pep Guardiola', according to Mundodeportivo.

Freddie Pye