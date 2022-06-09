Skip to main content

Lauren Hemp Named The PFA Woman's Young Player Of The Year

Lauren Hemp has broken a record winning the award as it is the fourth time she has won the accolade.

The 21-year-old forward helped Manchester City finish third in the Women's Super League with her performances throughout the season.

Lauren Hemp

Hemp at Wembley

Hemp played 22 league games scoring ten goals and assisting six.

She has won the award now for the third season on the bounce with the other time coming in the 2017-18 campaign.

Manchester City players have won both of the young player of the year awards as Phil Foden won the men's prize for his efforts.

Lauren Hemp

Hemp in action

Hemp has been at Manchester City for four years and in that time has won the Woman's FA Cup and this season just gone won the Woman's League Cup.

She had the best goals per 90 of anyone in Manchester City's squad and in all competitions scored 17 goals.

On winning the award she said: "It is an honour, I think especially to be voted for by players I've played against and come up against.

"I look to many of them as role models as well so it's an honour to be picked from them and I'm coming off the back of a great season, also I've got a lot to thank my teammates for to be honest as I think they make me look a lot better than I actually am."

