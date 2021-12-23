Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Leading South American Award to be Named After Sergio Aguero Following Retirement

    The top scorer award in the upcoming edition of the iconic Copa Argentina tournament has been confirmed to be named after former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.
    When Aguero announced his retirement via a press conference at the Camp Nou, the football world was devastated to see the end of an all-time great’s career in such saddening fashion.

    After complaining about chest pain and breathing difficulties in a La Liga match against Alaves for Barcelona, Aguero was forced to come off the pitch, leading to a diagnosis of cardiac arrhythmia that led ultimately to a premature retirement.

    It was testament to Sergio Aguero’s legendary status that icons of the game such as Lionel Messi, Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos posted classy tributes via social media to pay homage to one of the best strikers of his generation. 

    As per Roy Nemer, AFA president Claudio Tapia announced on Wednesday evening that the top-scorer award in the 2021/22 Copa Argentina will be renamed as the ‘Sergio Kun Aguero award’.

    The esteemed competition is organised by the Argentina Football Association amongst 64 teams to qualify for a spot in the Copa Libertadores - South America’s most elite football competition.

    The honour bestowed on Sergio Aguero is nothing short of deserved, with the Argentine icon going on to become one of the best strikers in Premier League history at Manchester City.

    From the '93:20' moment, which is regarded as one of the greatest moments in the history of the game to becoming the league’s highest-scoring import, the Sky Blues legend did it all at the Etihad Stadium.

