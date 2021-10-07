    • October 7, 2021
    "League Ain't Ready For This", "What News to Wake Up To!" - Many Man City Fans React to New Reports Concerning Future of Star Forward

    Manchester City fans have been reacting in their numbers on Thursday, as fresh reports from England emerged surrounding the future of Raheem Sterling at the Etihad Stadium.
    The former Liverpool man has seemingly hit a crossroads in his senior career, after falling out of favour under the coaching of Pep Guardiola in the past 12 months - due to a mixture of both form, and the rise of teammates.

    Such has been the uncertainty surrounding the future of Raheem Sterling, that reports in Spain over the past week have linked the England international with a sensational move to FC Barcelona in January.

    However, reports from one of Manchester City's most reliable sources provided an update that all but ended any possibility of Sterling making a loan or permanent switch to the Camp Nou.

    According to the information of Martin Blackburn of the Sun, City will reject all approaches from clubs to sign the winger in January, with the Manchester side looking to persuade the attacker to renew his contract.

    From the player's side in relation to the extension of his current contract, it has been reported that Sterling will wait and assess his game-time before putting pen to paper and extending his deal, which runs until 2023.

    Such has been the mixed opinion on Sterling amongst Manchester City's fanbase that many supporters were quick to react to the news on City Xtra, with some jubilant at the news while others were left distressed.

