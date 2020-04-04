City Xtra
Leaked 2020/21 Man City away kit recreated in concept designs

harryasiddall

With the global COVID-19 pandemic ongoing, and not likely to stop anytime soon; City Xtra have created concept kits based on recent leaks ahead of the 2020/21 season. 

The designs were based solely on the away strip; and judging from the reactions on social media, Manchester City fans would love to see the Blues strutting their stuff in this particular concept kit next season. 

EUxFx3RWkAA7CcC

With rumours that the pattering on the sleeves is based directly on the architecture around the Castlefield area of Manchester city centre; the kit will certainly resonate with the locals and give it that homely feel.  

Here's how some of our followers on Twitter reacted to the concepts:

Screen Shot 2020-04-04 at 17.20.04
Screen Shot 2020-04-04 at 17.20.17

Others showed a liking to another of our concept kits, which is similar with the sleeve pattern, but the badge is fully visible; making it stand out a lot more. Based on leaks surrounding the colour scheme set to be used next season, we believe this could be the more likely of the four concepts to put used by Puma.

EUxFwqfXQAIYNz2

-----

