Leaked 2020/21 Man City home kit recreated in concept designs

harryasiddall

Following a clear desire from our followers at @City_Xtra to see the Blues sporting our away concept kits last week; when details were leaked surrounding next season's home kit, we simply had to create our own concept.

When the first leaks of the kit design first emerged, Manchester City fans were left feeling quite sceptical. The design leaked is something we haven't really seen before, with the typical sky blue colour having a 'mosaic' element to it.

EVKgQovVAAEKB8Y

Nevertheless, our followers seemed to like the concept we'd created...

Screen Shot 2020-04-09 at 16.00.26
Screen Shot 2020-04-09 at 16.09.51

According to Puma, the mosaic is set to have been inspired by artwork decorating Manchester city centre - more specifically the Northern Quarter region of the city.

During this period of no football caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; leaks for the home, away and even third kit have surfaced as clubs are seemingly starting to look forward to the 2020/21 season.

-----

