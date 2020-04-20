Leaked 2020/21 Man City third kit recreated in concept designs

With the success of our first two editions, our graphic designer got to work to create some concept kits based on the recent leaks of the 2020/21 Manchester City third kit. Once again, it looks like the fans were impressed by the results.

This season's third kit certainly split opinion. So what would Puma have the Blues playing beautiful football in next season. Based on the recent leaks, here's what we think:

When the leaks were originally released, City fans were not a big fan of the projected pattern. However, our designs seem to have given some Manchester City fans encouragement.

If Puma were to go with similar ideas, it seems they would be popular amongst the majority of Manchester City fans.

