SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Leaked: 2021/2022 Man City kit details

Freddie Pye

Yes, it's only October and we're barely even up and running in the 2020/21 season, however the first primitive details surrounding the 2021/2022 PUMA-produced Manchester City kit range have emerged on Monday night.

Following on from a range that certainly got people talking in the run-up to the new season at the Etihad, designers over at the German sports giants are already putting together the designs for next season's range - and news that could be welcomed by City fans on Monday evening is that it appears to be all the blues for the home, away, and third shirts next season.

EdCBCiIU8AMaMJD

According to an exclusive reveal from 'GolDeSergio' on YouTube, as relayed by OFOBALL on Twitter, the official names of the colours set to be used across all three shirts have come to light. The aforementioned leaks are as follows:

Home shirt colours: 'Team Light Blue' + 'Puma White'

Away shirt colours: 'Puma White' + 'Ocean Depths' [As seen in Photo 1 below]

Third shirt colours: 'Peacoat' [As seen in Photo 2 below] + 'Puma White'

AWAY
2021/2022 Away Shirt Secondary Colour
THIRD
2021/2022 Third Shirt Predominant Colour

It is important to note that the kits linked to the colours shown above will not be made up solely of that colour. As revealed, each of the three kits will be combined with a standard white - with only the away shirt having white as the main colour, being combined with a shade of blue.

No further details have been provided at this stage, however the use of blue and white across all three kits next season while undoubtedly give Manchester City fans some sense of excitement albeit being only October and an entire season still to be played out.

-----

Keep up to date with the latest kit updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"I adapt to what the team needs from me." - Bernardo Silva discusses his role in the Man City side

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has recently said that he is ‘happy’ with his many various playing positions whilst being managed by Guardiola.

Sam Puddephatt

Official verdict on controversial Sergio Aguero moment from Man City vs Arsenal revealed

Manchester City's 1-0 victory over Arsenal featured a controversial moment involving Sergio Aguero and a match official that sparked a heated debate on social media.

Shruti Sadbhav

Raheem Sterling hails Sergio Aguero for changing Man City’s game against Arsenal

Raheem Sterling’s early goal guided Manchester City to a tense and narrow 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening. The match-winner, however, credited Sergio Aguero’s return to the squad as being crucial to the win.

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola questioned on controversial incident between Sergio Aguero and match referee

Manchester City’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal on Saturday evening also witnessed the return of Sergio Aguero to Pep Guardiola’s team. However, a controversial moment involving the Argentine striker and assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis grabbed the attention of social media midway through the first-half.

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola reveals ‘big mistake’ regarding Man City defender

Manchester City managed to secure all three points at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League clash against Arsenal after a slightly dodgy and disrupted start to the new season.

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola provides significant injury updates on Man City trio - defender to miss 'three to four weeks'

Yet another injury setback put somewhat of a grey cloud over Manchester City's 1-0 victory over Arsenal this weekend, with Pep Guardiola providing key updates on missing personnel.

Jack Walker

"I did not expect to enjoy it so much!" - David Silva opens up on his time at Man City

David Silva reacts to playing alongside Sergio Aguero for Manchester City and the Premier League club’s decision to honour his legacy with a statue, in an exclusive interview with the Times.

Shruti Sadbhav

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Manchester City returned to winning ways after a hard-fought win against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal courtesy of Raheem Sterling and although Arsenal often threatened to equalise City were able to take the three points. Here's five things we learned...

Brandon Evans

Player Ratings: Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Manchester City picked up their second win of the season in a largely tactically even contest at the Etihad, which saw Pep Guardiola's side do just enough to edge-out the victory against his protégé Mikel Arteta.

richarddugdale

Sergio Agüero is back! - Man City vs Arsenal (Team News)

Manchester City return to Premier League action as they welcome Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium.

harryasiddall