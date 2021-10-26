Leaked: 2022/2023 Man City Away Kit Details Revealed

A new report this week has revealed the colour scheme of Manchester City’s next away strip, despite the ongoing campaign having only been in action for three months.

The Premier League champions only recently wore their new third kit for the first time since its launch, in a 4-1 victory against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday evening.

A number of Manchester City supporters have strongly slammed Puma for the release, which has seen outrage amongst the fanbase for not having the club's logo on the front - the first kit in the Premier League era of its kind.

This week, a new report has provided information regarding the colour scheme of Manchester City’s away kit for the 2022/23 campaign.

As per Footy Headlines, Manchester City's away kit for the 2022/23 campaign will feature the club's classic feature of black and red stripes, which could prove similar to their 2011/12 away kit.

Gol De Sergio backed up Footy Headlines' report earlier on Tuesday evening, by stating that the away kit for the next campaign will combine black and what Puma describe as 'tango red' - seen in the graphic below.

City Xtra - Badge placement not representative of any leaked information

City fans will welcome the information due to fond memories of the red and black kit from the historic 2011/12 campaign, where Sergio Aguero's iconic goal against Queens Park Rangers helped the club end a 44-year wait for the league title.

It was reported recently that Manchester City’s home kit for the 2022/23 season will consist of ‘sky blue’ with a ‘maroon' design - signifying that maroon will feature on a City home shirt for the first time in the club’s history.

Moreover, the upcoming home shirt will be based on the Ultraweave Puma 22 template – which indicates that Puma’s fellow partners may feature a similar design structure on their home strip.

