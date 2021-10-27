Leaked: 2022/2023 Man City Third Kit Details Revealed

A new report from Footy Headlines has revealed the colour scheme of Manchester City’s third strip for the 2022/23 campaign.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced indicating that Manchester City’s away strip for the 2022/23 campaign would combine black and red stripes – a classic design that has been utilised by the club since the late 1960s.

The update notably went down very well with the Manchester City faithful, as many of the club’s supporters had longed for the return of the popular design which has not been seen since the historic 2011/12 season.

This followed leaked information concerning next season's home kit, where once again, reports had indicated what colours would be combined with the traditional sky blue at the club.

A new report has provided information on the colour scheme of yet another upcoming Manchester City kit.

According to a new report from Footy Headlines, Manchester City’s third kit for the 2022/23 campaign will combine ‘a striking yellow’ with purple, which the report notes will ‘evoke memories of the Nike third jerseys of the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons’.

The aforementioned Nike strips were somewhat ill-received by Manchester City fans and owing to this, it is can be expected that Puma producing a design featuring a yellow and purple colour scheme could be disliked by the club’s supporters.

However, despite scepticism from many Manchester City fans regarding the club sporting a yellow and purple strip, the jersey may go down well with the club’s supporters once it is released.

For instance, when Puma announced the release of a paisley design for the 2019/20 campaign, many Manchester City fans were unreceptive to the idea.

However, the kit later proved to be relatively popular with the club’s fanbase once it was sported by the players.

The upcoming strip will likely be released in September of next year, and only time will tell how the design will be received by the Manchester City faithful.

