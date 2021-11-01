Leaked: 2022/23 Man City Home, Away, Third Kit Details Revealed

New leaks have detailed the colours of Manchester City's next batch of strips produced by German manufacturers Puma - and they're bound to stir up some controversy...

Manchester City have unveiled plenty of memorable kits over the years.

With the club consistently releasing three new shirts every season, not counting goalkeeper variants, it's inevitable that their partnership with nine-year sponsors Nike yielded mixed results - especially as the kit manufacturer have looked to design some (to put it kindly) experimental get-ups in recent years.

No City fan is likely to forget the divisive 'ghost green' and near-universally disliked orange-and-blue third strips over the last decade, but most of City's away kits have been praised for their inventiveness and smart colour choices.

Nike have been replaced by Puma starting with the current season, who also make kits for clubs like Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, Marseille and Valencia - and recent leaks have described the planned colours for Manchester City's next three kits, expected to be officially revealed starting in summer 2022.

The home kit will, of course, feature Manchester City's signature sky blue - but the less common colour of maroon is also expected to feature.

Meanwhile, the away kit will be black and red, likely in the form of stripes. This is reminiscent of the away strip from the 2011/12 season, when City won their first ever Premier League title.

This was the kit that Edin Dzeko wore when he scored four goals in one game against Spurs, and that Sergio Agüero donned when he bagged a late winner at the Emirates to send City to a League Cup semi-final.

Manchester City's third kit in the 22/23 season has been described as "a striking yellow" combined with purple, though it remains to be seen how this unusual combination will play out on the shirt.

Of course, at least one of Manchester City's kits every year tends to divide opinion, with many being outright rejected by most of the fanbase initially.

We'll have to wait and see how well these three kits will be received before Manchester City wear them for what is currently set to be the final year of Pep Guardiola's reign.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra