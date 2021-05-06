LEAKED: Additional Images Confirm 2021/2022 Man City Away Kit

Additional images leaked on Thursday afternoon have confirmed the designs produced by Puma for the 2021/2022 Manchester City away kit, which has been received rather well by fans on social media.

Additional images leaked on Thursday afternoon have confirmed the designs produced by Puma for the 2021/2022 Manchester City away kit, which has been received rather well by fans on social media.

The new edition by the German kit manufacturers utilises three standout colours: White as the predominant colour, with teal and pink being used in combination for all sponsorship logos across the kit.

The player-worn kit, as is usually the case on all editions, features ventilation/micro-perforations on the fabric around the chest - however it is expected that the stadium or fans edition will not have the feature.

The latest images are courtesy of Turkish football kit outlet Esvaphane, who provide three separate images of the new Manchester City away kit for the 2021/2022 season, with a clearer look at the ventilation details for the players as well as the colour gradients on all of the sponsorship logos and the club badge.

At this stage, it remains unknown as to when Manchester City fans can expect to see the new away kit released, however with the season only being a month away from completion, mid to late June could act as an accurate timeframe.

Manchester City fans have reacted in their numbers on social media, with the general consensus being that Puma and their design team have come up with a very impressive new edition for fans of Pep Guardiola's side to get their hands on ahead of the new season.

