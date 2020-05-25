LEAKED: Additional images released of 2020/21 Manchester City away shirt

Additional images of the 2020/21 Manchester City away shirt have come to light following the first photo on Sunday evening, courtesy of Todo Sobre Camisetas.

The latest images provide a closer look at the details implemented into the final design for next season's away strip.

As seen by the images above courtesy of Todo Sobre Camisetas, the new kit is predominantly black with dark blue detailing inspired by a the architectural designs seen in the Castlefield area of Manchester city centre.

Puma have also opted for the use of a singular colour in the sponsors and the club badge. Unlike the first leak, many Manchester City fans seemed to have taken a liking following the release of these new photos.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra