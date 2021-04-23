Leaked: Additional photos of 2021/2022 Man City shirt emerge, with kit spotted on sale in Australia

Additional photos of the new 2021/2022 Manchester City home shirt have emerged on social media this week, with further information detailing that the unreleased kit has already gone on sale in Melbourne, Australia.

The new home kit, which is expected to be released in May, was leaked for the first time on Wednesday, with Manchester City fans seemingly divided in their opinions on the shirt - as is usually the case during the initial photos.

The shirt includes a design that celebrates the ten-year anniversary of Sergio Agüero's injury-time goal against QPR in May 2012, with the time of the goal 93:20 printed within the shirt.

Additional photos of the new kit have now emerged via Footy Headlines on Friday, which provides Manchester City fans with a more up close and personal look at some of the details included on the latest Puma edition.

In addition to the further leaked photos, the 2021/2022 Manchester City home shirt has also been spotted on sale in a sports shop in Melbourne, Australia this week.

Despite it being unknown whether this is a fake based on initial leaks, this would be the likely scenario as no official release dates have been confirmed by Manchester City or German manufacturer Puma.

There have been very little details in regards to the away and third kit for the 2021/2022 season, other than basic colourways which were revealed by Footy Headlines in late 2020.

There is an expectation that Puma will opt for a bold design once more, continuing the trend from the Castlefield-inspired away kit and Paisley x Britpop themed third kit from the current season.

