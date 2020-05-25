City Xtra
LEAKED: First images of the 2020/21 Manchester City away kit

harryasiddall

With the emergence of the potential third kit design in last weeks leaks, FootyHeadlines have supplied yet another look at one of Manchester City's kits for the 2020/21 season - this time, it's the away strip.

As you can see from the below image, next season's edition of away shirt will be predominantly black, combined with what Puma describe as 'dark denim' - a very dark shade of blue.

100093735_3509391412410904_5234822783086624768_n

The design of the away shirt seems to be similar to the leaked mosaic-inspired home shirt. As per the report, the kit will draw inspiration from the architecture of Manchester, specifically buildings found in the Castlefield area of the city.

However, the position of the mosaic displayed in our concept kit designs doesn't seem to be right; with the pattern instead covering the main body of the shirt. Alongside that, the sleeves are a plain navy blue.

100603523_853114355175569_3578819376708583424_n

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there is still no release date for any of the three kits announced by Puma. This is undoubtedly due to the delayed until the finish of the current season, which is rumoured to resume in mid-June.

