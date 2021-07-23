Leaked: First Official Images of 2021/2022 Man City Away Kit Revealed

The first official images of Manchester City’s away shirt for the upcoming 2021/2022 season have been leaked by Footy Headlines this week.

Pep Guardiola’s side will begin their Premier League title defence away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 15th August, with a difficult first few fixtures on the horizon, as Manchester City prepare to face away trips to Leicester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United in the first three months of the season.

The club are yet to announce any new signings, with Manchester City still strongly linked with England duo Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, with James Ducker of the Telegraph reporting that the Champions are “determined” to sign the pair this summer.

Manchester City have however announced one of three kits the players will be wearing during the new campaign, with Puma launching a sky blue home shirt, celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Sergio Aguero’s famous 93:20 goal against Queens Park Rangers, on the 14th July.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides major update on €50M defensive pursuit

READ MORE: Premier league trio eye move for Man City midfielder this summer

As the new season looms, pictures have emerged of new Manchester City away shirt, courtesy of football products website Footy Headlines, with the changed strip leading to varied opinions on social media.

A subtly patterned white shirt will incorporate a vibrant metallic colour range, with the club crest, Puma logo and shirt sponsors being coloured in a gradient ranging from pink to teal.

The shirt will also feature teal accents, as well as having a v-neck collar, similar to this season's home top.

2 Gallery 2 Images

READ MORE: English side look towards Man City striker as possible recruit

READ MORE: Danny Ings has his sights set on two Premier League clubs

The inside of the shirt also includes the logo of the City Football Group's official charity, Citizens Giving, which has raised over one million pounds as part of the Citizens Giving COVID-19 Recovery campaign.

It is currently unknown when Manchester City’s away strip is to be released, with the club having already dropped this years home kit and special edition “Madchester” shirt this month.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra