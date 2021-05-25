Leaked: First Official 'Product Photos' of 2021/2022 Man City Home Shirt

The first official product photos of the 2021/2022 Manchester City home shirt set to be released by Puma have been leaked and relayed on Tuesday.

For some time now, Manchester City fans have been well aware of what could feature on the new edition by the German kit manufacturers, however the latest information provides the most accurate of looks.

As provided by Footy Headlines on Tuesday, two official product photographs of the 2021/2022 home shirt have now been leaked online.

As expected, the home shirt is sky blue and features a pattern dedicated to a clock timer as a direct reference to Sergio Aguero's dramatic last-minute winner against Queens Park Rangers in 2012.

The kit, which will mark the ten-year anniversary of the one of the most memorable moments in Premier League history, also features a reference to the exact goal time - as 93:20 is printed on the inside of the shirt.

It is believed that the shirt will be accompanied by shorts consisting of the same colour, while the socks will also be sky blue with white hoops - with the entire kit being based off Umbro's 2011/2012 edition.

Although no official release date has been confirmed by Puma or Manchester City, the latter have began to hint at promotional content on their social media channels, suggesting that a release could actually be imminent.

Footy Headlines state that the release date remains set to be within this month, however, the timeframe seems relatively tight given the Champions League final on Saturday night and the few days that follow after.

