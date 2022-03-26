Skip to main content

Leaked: First Photos of Manchester City's '93:20 Anniversary Kit' Ahead of 2022/2023 Release Date

The first leaked images of an incoming Manchester City kit to celebrate the club's unforgettable '93:20' moment in 2012 - which is set to be launched ahead of the 2022/23 season - have been revealed this week.

Back in January of this year, it was claimed that Puma were planning on releasing a Manchester City kit later on in 2022 to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of the iconic ‘93:20’ moment, delivered by Sergio Aguero in 2012.

It’s safe to say that Aguero’s last-gasp winner against Queens Park Rangers to clinch the Premier League title for Manchester City in the 2011/12 season is arguably the greatest moment in English top-flight history, and as such it comes as no surprise to see the anniversary recognised in extensive fashion.

After Edin Dzeko had managed to head home an equaliser for Manchester City in the 92nd minute of the match against QPR ten years ago, it still seemed too little too late, as the Sky Blues looked set to relinquish the coveted Premier League crown to local rivals Manchester United.

However, Argentine striker Sergio Aguero was certainly not one to back down as he latched on to a Mario Balotelli pass and slotted the ball into the back of the net to end Manchester City’s 44-year wait for a league title in the most dramatic fashion.

This week, according to new information provided by Footy Headlines, the first leaked images of a new Puma-manufactured kit to recognise ten-years since that memorable moment have now been revealed.

As initially speculated, the strip features ‘Team Sky Blue’ accents combined with a dominant white colour - in a kit that is set to be launched during, or prior to, the 2022/23 campaign.

This nostalgic kit is set to be released in the same season in which recreating one of the club’s most adored jerseys in the form of the away strip of the 2011/12 campaign is reportedly in the works as well.

While Manchester City fans have largely never missed a chance to criticise Puma for divisive kit designs over the years, the hope remains that a strip that possesses the sentimental value of the 93:20 moment manages to strike a chord with the fanbase.

