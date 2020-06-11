City Xtra
Leaked: First 'real photo' of 2020/21 Man City third shirt - away shirt also revealed

Freddie Pye

The first 'real photo' of the 2020/21 Manchester City third shirt has emerged courtesy of reputable football products website, Footy Headlines.

It's been the most highly-talked about shirt leak of the new year, but judging by the majority of football fans involved in the conversation, it's all been for the wrong reasons! But after all the leaks and talk surrounding the new strip, it does appear as though the designers have their heart set on the striking Paisley pattern...

According to Footy Headlines, the image shown below is the first 'real picture' of next season's alternative third strip. Featuring some bold colour variations and a striking usage of the BritPop Paisley pattern, this shirt isn't going to win over many potential suitors when it hits the shelves as expected this summer.

man-city-20-21-third-kit (2)
(Photo via FootyHeadlines)

But it wasn't just the third shirt which appeared to have been confirmed on Thursday evening courtesy of leaked photos on Twitter. In a tweet that was posted just minutes before Footy Headlines' release, twitter user @Edgar_mcfc revealed the 'confirmed' third shirt, alongside the 2020/21 away shirt - which does seem to have a significant number of fans on social media.

EaQoYshWoAU3waZ
(Photo via Edgar_mcfc)

Both shirts are expected to released from late July into August, however with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some are speculating whether those release dates could be moved back and scheduled to meet the start of the new campaign in the autumn.

-----

