Leaked: Jack Grealish Photo Emerges Featuring Manchester City's 2022/2023 Home Kit

The second photo of the 2022/2023 Manchester City home kit has been leaked on social media, this time featuring the club's star forward and global marketing sensation Jack Grealish.

Following on from the first leaked image of the upcoming 2022/2023 Manchester City home shirt - featuring the club's start forward and academy product Phil Foden - a new emerge is now circulating on social media.

As seen in the initial leaked photo, German kit manufacturers Puma have opted to include the Manchester City badge in the centre of the shirt, with their logo directly beneath, followed by the Etihad Airways logo.

The traditional sky blue shirt is also accompanied by maroon and white trims around both the collar - which is the traditional neckline as opposed to v-neck - and around the bottom of each sleeve.

Following on from the initial photo featuring Phil Foden, a second image has now emerged which showcases the club's record-breaking signing of 2021 Jack Grealish sporting the new shirt.

As seen in the image, the same shirt worn by Phil Foden is now donned by Grealish - who is likely to be the club's marketing focal point throughout the launch of the club's new kit ranges for the 2022/2023 season.

The new photo of Jack Grealish sporting the 2022/2023 Manchester City home shirt comes shortly after it had been reported that the England international was set to see his global profile hit new heights with a staggering new fashion deal.

Grealish is reportedly set to sign a major endorsement deal with Italian luxury fashion house, Gucci which would see the brand seek to appeal to both a younger audience and capitalise on the former Aston Villa captain's sky-rocketing image.

