SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Leaked: Man City 2020/21 collaboration shirt with BALR. and Puma

Freddie Pye

First images have emerged on Thursday evening of the brand new 2020/21 Manchester City shirt that has been produced in collaboration with the international luxury lifestyle brand, BALR., and kit manufacturer Puma.

There has been plenty of hype and speculation amongst fans of the Etihad club in the early stages of the season, with it being a well-known fact that the club would be partnering with BALR and Puma to produce a fourth shirt for the 2020/21 campaign.

Although colour schemes had been revealed prior to the start of the new season, it had remained a slight unknown as to what the new kit would look like, with very little in terms of designs coming to light.

However, first images of the new shirt have been revealed on social media courtesy of Esvaphane. The new shirt is predominantly black with a sky blue Puma logo on the right chest, and the standard BALR. branding in the main sponsor slot.

EmEwqFkXYAMBNd9

The standout feature is without a doubt the hexagonal pattern that appears both on the lower half of the shirts as well as on the sleeves, and has been highlighted with a sky Blue colour.

EmEy18IWMAEIsI8

Fans have taken to Twitter to react to the first images, with many taking on a positive opinion of the new strip ahead of a release. That date is yet to be confirmed, however fans can expect it to be in the coming weeks.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City, Barcelona and Juventus all 'interested' in Bundesliga striker

Manchester City, Barcelona and Juventus represent the 'most interested parties' in Borussia Monchengladbach's attacker Marcus Thuram (23).

markgough96

by

Birchwoodste

Man City 'willing to close' deal for Barcelona star 'in the coming weeks'

It may only have just turned November, but as the new winter transfer window edges ever closer to reopening for another year, the stories and gossip surrounding Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona begin to reappear for round two.

Freddie Pye

by

Moe07

Man City dressing room confrontation revealed - player firmly denies allegations

As per a report from the Athletic on Sunday evening, details of a confrontation involving several senior Manchester City players and Riyad Mahrez were revealed, despite the player denying such reports on multiple occasions.

Freddie Pye

by

Nelson Mandela

Man City striker previews 'direct confrontation' against Liverpool and City's Champions League hopes

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus offered his thoughts on the club's Champions League aspirations and the upcoming Premier League clash with Liverpool, speaking after the 3-0 victory against Olympiakos.

markgough96

Man City 'in talks' with Bundesliga midfielder's agent over summer move - pair have a 'good relationship'

Manchester City are in talks with the agent of Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria over a potential move to the Etihad Stadium next summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Freddie Pye

by

hiddysonday

Ajax player admits Man City are "favourite club" after revealing his "dream" is to play in England

Ajax defender Edson Álvarez has revealed that it is his "dream" to play in England, with Manchester City his "favourite club"

markgough96

Man City board 'convinced' on transfer window bargain - player 'wants to become top player for the future'

Opinions on Ferran Torres from people on the Manchester City board have come to light courtesy of Fabrizio Romano, with unnamed members 'convinced' that the youngster was the bargain of the transfer window after his stunning start to life at the Etihad.

Freddie Pye

"On Sunday I believe I can play more." - Key Man City striker gives an update on his fitness ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus believes he 'can play more' on Sunday after returning to action in Tuesday night's Champions League victory against Olympiakos.

harryasiddall

Pep Guardiola 'convinced' new signing can 'mark a new era' at the club

Pep Guardiola is 'convinced' new signing Ferran Torres can 'mark a new era' at the club after a string of impressive performances in recent weeks.

harryasiddall

Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 3-0 Olympiakos (Champions League)

Manchester City made it three wins from three in the Champions League last night as they convincingly beat Olympiakos 3-0. Here's five things we learned from the game...

harryasiddall