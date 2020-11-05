Leaked: Man City 2020/21 collaboration shirt with BALR. and Puma

First images have emerged on Thursday evening of the brand new 2020/21 Manchester City shirt that has been produced in collaboration with the international luxury lifestyle brand, BALR., and kit manufacturer Puma.

There has been plenty of hype and speculation amongst fans of the Etihad club in the early stages of the season, with it being a well-known fact that the club would be partnering with BALR and Puma to produce a fourth shirt for the 2020/21 campaign.

Although colour schemes had been revealed prior to the start of the new season, it had remained a slight unknown as to what the new kit would look like, with very little in terms of designs coming to light.

However, first images of the new shirt have been revealed on social media courtesy of Esvaphane. The new shirt is predominantly black with a sky blue Puma logo on the right chest, and the standard BALR. branding in the main sponsor slot.

The standout feature is without a doubt the hexagonal pattern that appears both on the lower half of the shirts as well as on the sleeves, and has been highlighted with a sky Blue colour.

Fans have taken to Twitter to react to the first images, with many taking on a positive opinion of the new strip ahead of a release. That date is yet to be confirmed, however fans can expect it to be in the coming weeks.

