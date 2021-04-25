LEAKED: Man City 2021/2022 away kit details

Details of the upcoming Manchester City away kit for the 2021/2022 season have emerged for the first time on Sunday night, just days after the first photographs of the new home kit emerged on social media.

We appear to have reached that time of the year when whispers and poor-quality photographs of kit designs are being leaked from various manufacturers, and that train has reached the Etihad Stadium with various leaks emerging from the Puma camp.

Following on from last week's leaked images of the new home kit for next season, which pays tribute to Sergio Aguero's historic title-winning goal in 2012, Puma are opting for yet another bold design in their away kit for the soon-to-be Premier League champions.

As per information exclusively sourced by football product news outlet Footy Headlines on Sunday night, the first 'accompanying products' of Manchester City's new 2021/2022 away kit have been leaked - providing fans with the first clear idea as to what colours are set to be implemented into the new strip.

Footy Headlines report that the new away shirt will combine the following colours:

- A white base with 'Ocean Depths'

- 'Ocean depths' is a shade of blue that ranges slightly into teal or green

- Pink will also play a major role in the away kit design

FH draw attention to the products from the away kit collection, which appear to utilise the bold and eye-catching effect applied to the logos of Puma and Manchester City, fading from pink to purple and then to blue.

It is further stated that 'everything indicates' that this effect will also be used on the Manchester City away shirt.

Additional images provided by Footy Headlines in their exclusive report, as seen above, further highlight the colours implemented onto a basic white base. These are all products that will accompany the launch of the new away kit - which is yet to have a predicted release date.

What is quite noticeable, as seen on other Puma releases ahead of the 2021/2022 campaign, is the use of text as opposed to club badges.

The words 'Manchester City Football Club' and 'Man City' are both used in this instance, which could possibly be a hint as to what may also be implemented on the match-worn kits.

