Leaked: Man City 2021/2022 home kit featuring Sergio Aguero tribute

The 2021/2022 Manchester City home kit has been leaked for the first time this week, and fans have reacted in their numbers at a shirt that features a tribute to departing club legend, Sergio Aguero.

As exclusively revealed by football product news outlet Footy Headlines, first pictures of what is allegedly the new Puma x Manchester City home shirt for the 2021/2022 were received on Wednesday morning.

The shirt includes a design that celebrates the ten-year anniversary of Sergio Agüero's injury-time goal against QPR in May 2012, with the time of the goal 93:20 printed within the shirt.

Footy Headlines report that the colours that have been used in the 2021/2022 edition of the Manchester City home shirt appear to have been inspired by the Umbro shirts worn during that period.

It is also the first time since 2010/2011 that the brand and sponsor logos on the front are white - the season that Manchester City ended their trophy drought via an FA Cup success at Wembley.

As for a specific time frame as to when fans can expect the release of the new home shirt, Footy Headlines believe that we may not have to wait long at all, with May identified as a possible month for release.

