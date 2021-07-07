Leaked: Man City 2021/2022 Special Edition 'Madchester' Kit

The first leaked images of a special edition Manchester City kit for the 2021/2022 season have surfaced on social media this week.

The reigning Premier League champions' kit manufacturers Puma have collaborated with local clothing brand 'Madchester', to produce a special edition shirt for fans to purchase next season.

The expectation is that the partnership will take on a similar format to last season's collaboration with BALR, whereby a unique edition was produced and placed on sale, but never worn by the first-team squad in action.

Madchester's design has taken social media by storm since first images were leaked on social media by Esvaphane - who have revealed two photos of the new design, along with accompanying products.

The shirt adopts a bold colour scheme with a distorted Manchester City club crest, along with the Puma branding and the logo of the Manchester-based clothing brand, Madchester - in place of the usual Etihad Airways branding.

As per the information of FootyHeadlines, it is stated that there will be two colourways of the Puma x Madchester shirts.

In addition to the white edition seen above, there will also be one in green, or officially known as 'Thyme'. However, there is nothing to indicate what sort of design that kit will adopt.

As expected, and as leaked by Esvaphane this week, the Madchester kits produced for fans to purchase from Manchester City will also be accompanied by a range of additional products, which implement a similar colourway and design to the main shirt.

