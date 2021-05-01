LEAKED: Man City 2021/2022 Third Kit

Manchester City fans were greeted with yet another glimpse into next season on Saturday morning, as the first full designs of the new third kit were leaked on social media, causing an element of outrage among many.

Manchester City fans were greeted with yet another glimpse into next season on Saturday morning, as the first full designs of the new third kit were leaked on social media, causing an element of outrage among many.

If you thought Puma had pushed the boat out far enough when it came to their bespoke concepts, then think again, because this is quite something

When we say unique, we mean so unique that the German manufacturers have decided to not even include the Manchester City badge on the third kit.

But while this may annoy many fans of the Etihad club, it seems as though the use of the club's name in place of their badge is a concept being used across many European clubs for next season.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola discusses Man City's striker transfer plans

READ MORE: City suffer setback in pursuit of top striker target ahead of summer

The below details have emerged courtesy of Todo Sobre Camisetas.

For next season's Manchester City third shirt, Puma have opted to implement a slight pattern that repeats the club's crest, with the club's name prominent in the centre of the chest between two horizontal lines.

The main colours dominating the kit will be navy blue, along with light blue highlights, while the Puma and Etihad Airways logos are both white - keeping in touch with the colours used on the home kit.

Navy shorts also accompany the shirt, with the coloured club badge and socks with horizontal light blue lines.

READ MORE: Man City complete signing of Dario Sarmiento

READ MORE: Kylian Mbappe in race to be fit for Man City second-leg

Manchester City fans have made their feelings on the above third kit details very clear on social media, with the general consensus being that it doesn't quite meet their demands.

In recent days, there have also been leaked images of the home kit, which is on sale in Australia, albeit unofficially, and also additional details hinting to the concepts involved in the new away kit.

Leaked home kit images can be found here.

Leaked away kit details can be found here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra