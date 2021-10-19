Leaked: Man City 2022/2023 Home Kit Details

A new report has indicated the colour scheme of Manchester City’s next home strip, despite the ongoing campaign having only been in action for three months.

German manufacturer Puma replaced Nike as Manchester City’s official sportswear partner in 2019, and since then the brand has designed numerous well-received kits for Pep Guardiola's side.

Whilst the away and third kits that Puma have produced have occasionally been criticised by Manchester City supporters, the three home strips that Puma have so far released have generally been received very well by the club’s fanbase.

This week, a new report has provided information regarding the colour scheme of Manchester City’s home kit for the 2022/23 campaign.

READ MORE: Rodgers 'in the frame' to replace Pep Guardiola as City boss

READ MORE: Haaland’s agent to hold talks with City in January over summer move

As per Footy Headlines, Manchester City’s home strip for the 2022/23 season will consist of a ‘sky blue’ with a ‘maroon' design - signifying that maroon will feature on a City home shirt for the first time in the club’s history.

Footy Headlines also relay that the upcoming home shirt will ‘be based on the Ultraweave Puma 22 template’ – which indicates that Puma’s fellow partners such as Borussia Dortmund may feature a similar design structure on their home strip.

For over 50 years, maroon has regularly appeared on the club’s kits, and perhaps most notably was worn in the 1956 FA Cup final, when Les McDowall's side defeated Birmingham City 3-1 in a game widely regarded as ‘the Trautmann final’.

READ MORE: City midfielder close to signing new contract

READ MORE: Juventus 'monitoring' situation of Manchester City star

Many of the club’s supporters will be eager to know whether the German manufacturer will also elect to produce a red-and-black striped away kit - a popular design that was first introduced by the club in the late 1960s.

Whilst Nike disappointingly neglected to release a red-and-black design during their tenure as City’s sportswear partner, many fans hope that Puma will one day produce the adored design that has not been seen since the 2011/12 campaign.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra